US Open 2019: Roger Federer reveals the opponent that made his hands go cold

Tennis great Roger Federer has revealed the match which made his hands go cold ahead of the US Open 2019.

The Swiss was asked about the most iconic match he has ever played and he termed the Wimbledon 2001 encounter against Pete Sampras as the one which ‘made his hands go cold’. Federer added that it was his first match on the centre court at Wimbledon and that too against his hero Sampras.

“Pete Sampras 2001 Wimbledon. Then I lost to Tim Henman in the quarters but it was my first time on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, my hands were ice-cold, I was hitting the ball with Pete.

“I was like, Oh my god, that’s so cool. That was special because Pete was my hero, still my friend today. It will always be there as the No. 1 for some reason,” he said as reported by Tennis World.

The then 19-year-old Federer went on to win the match in five sets – 6-7, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6, 5-7 to knock the defending champion out in the fourth round. Though he went on to lose against Tim Henman 5-7, 6-7, 6-2, 6-7 in the quarterfinals, his win against Sampras had announced him in front of the world.

The tennis legend hasn’t looked back since and the rest is history!