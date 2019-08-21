Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer’s Masters record ahead of US Open 2019

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are three of the best tennis players to have ever played the game and with Djokovic reaching his 66th Masters 1000 semi-final, the three lead another list by some distance.

By making the semifinal of the Cincinnati Masters, Djokovic reached his 66th Masters 1000 semifinal, equalling Federer’s record ahead of the US Open 2019. Rafael Nadal leads the list of the players with most Masters 1000 semifinals to their name with 72.

The Serbian’s charge was cut short by Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in a three-setter, 6-3,3-6,3-6. Medvedev went on to win the tournament and Djokovic even claimed that he could have an outside shot at the upcoming US Open. He defeated Sam Querrey, Pablo Carreno Busta and Lucas Pouille en route his 66th Masters 100 semifinal.

Fourth on the list of most Masters 1000 semifinal is Andy Murray, who has exactly half the number of Masters SFs as Djokovic and Federer – 33. Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras are next on the list with 32 and 31 SFs respectively. Andy Roddick, Lleyton Hewitt and Tomas Berdych follow them with 20, 19 and 19 SFs respectively.

It would be very hard for any player to even reach close to the level the trio of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have set.