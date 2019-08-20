Ahead of US Open, Roger Federer says new players not as good as Nadal, Djokovic and him

Tennis legend Roger Federer has revealed that he doesn’t think the new players are as good as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and him.

Federer was talking at a press conference ahead of the US Open 2019 where he talked about why he thinks some of the younger players have been left behind. He believes that the draw structure might have to do something with this fact as it is very hard to break into the top eight, which makes it easier to win Grand Slams.

“I mean, I think it’s definitely not a – how do you say – regular time in tennis in the men’s game because I don’t think we would have thought that Novak, me, and Rafa, all of us, was going to be so solid, so dominant for so many years.

“I think that, number one, [we] stopped a lot of runs from the younger guys. Number two, I’m not sure, were they as talented as Rafa, Novak, and myself and others? Maybe also not.

“I think also the way the points are structured, they’re so far right in the draw that you have to go so deep as a younger guy that you also maybe lack your ranking to be top four or top eight easier.

“I feel like there is sort of different levels to it. If you’re top 32, that’s good at Slams. If you’re top 16, it’s good. Top eight is another step. I feel like it’s hard to get into the top eight and stay there, let alone top four, just because there’s some guys in there that are very tough.

“The only way to get in there at the moment, it seems like, if you win a Slam. Otherwise you need so many more points in the 1000s.”