US Open 2019: Argentina star names his favourite among Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

Argentine tennis star Guido Pella has revealed that given a choice of the top-three tennis stars at the moment – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – his favourite pick would be Federer only.

Pella was speaking in an interview with La Nacion when he was asked who his favourite player is. He said:

“They are all unique. But I think that if you say, “Federer”, it’s the same as tennis, so I think I put Roger [Federer] a bit more on the top.”

The former ATP World Tour 250 Series winner further spoke on a few other topics, including his biggest weakness when it comes to playing the game, his plans for the future, and so on.

Upon asked about the one thing he would like to improve on the most, Pella replied:

“The less patience I have. And my anxiety. There days where I am doing well and others where I am doing very bad. I should be more consistent many times.”

“The only thing that gives me fear is death. All the rest, you handle it. But knowing that it ends, makes me sad,” he further added.

Pella later opened up on the possibility of a career in tennis for his son.

“I will not put him a racket on the hand as they did with me,” he said, before adding:

We will see if there are the right conditions: if he is bad, better. If he is good, I would hire the best coach I know and I would support him and not get involved with his career.”

Quotes via Tennis World USA.