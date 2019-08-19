US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic issues warning to Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer after Cincinnati loss

Having won the Wimbledon just one month back, Novak Djokovic was handed a shock loss in Cincinnati by Daniil Medvedev. However, the Serbian tennis star is taking the loss on his chin and has issued a warning to his competitors.

Novak Djokovic fired a warning towards Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, after losing in the semi-finals of the 2019 Cincinnati Open. The number one ranked player stated that he will fight for every title and will take his chances.

“I see mostly positives really in my game,” Djokovic said. (via the Express)

“Today I did lose a tennis match, but I didn’t do too much wrong.

“I lost to a player that was playing amazing, so I’ll take that and I’ll move forward to New York and have a good practice week.

“Then, of course, get myself ready for the Open. I love playing in those conditions there on centre court.

“I’m going to fight for a title as everyone else does, and I like my chances. I feel good and I look forward to it.”

The Serbian tennis star then went on to praise his opponent on the night, Medvedev, who beat him two sets to one.

“Maybe in the third set when I was broken at 1-all I could have done a little bit better, but when someone serves a 128 miles-per-hour second serve and doesn’t make too many double faults and goes for every shot, you just have to put your hat down and congratulate him,” he added.

Djokovic will soon begin his US Open adventure, along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, with the competition set to kick off next week. The Serbian will look at add a third Grand Slam of the year to his tally, having won in Australia and England.