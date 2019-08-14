Tennis: Coco Gauff gets US Open wildcard

Having sparkled at Wimbledon, 15-year-old American Coco Gauff will get another chance at her home grand slam, the US Open.

Coco Gauff will have the opportunity to build on her sensational Wimbledon run after being handed a wildcard at the US Open.

The 15-year-old lit up the All England Club with a run to the fourth round, beating Venus Williams before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

There are limits to the number of tournaments Gauff can enter due to her age, yet she has been granted a spot at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff last year won the girls’ doubles at the US Open alongside Caty McNally, who has also been given a wildcard.

The teenage duo linked up again to win the women’s doubles at Citi Open earlier this month.

McNally reached the main draw at Wimbledon, too, and is joined by two other 17-year-old American wildcards in Whitney Osuigwe and Katie Volynets.

Samantha Stosur, the 2011 US Open champion, has also been invited this year.