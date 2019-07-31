Rafael Nadal fires warning ahead of US Open 2019

Rafael Nadal has his eyes set on US Open 2019 as the Spaniard is preparing for the last Grand Slam of the season. For the second in a row, Nadal may miss the Cincinnati Masters in order to remain fit for US Open.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion believes that he is physically fit this season. However, Nadal has not yet decided if he will participate in Cincinnati Masters scheduled to begin on August 10, 2019.

Talking about his plans for the rest of the season, the Spaniard said, “I think that I’m in good shape this year, I’m strong. I’ll soon travel to Montreal as I want to spend some days there to finish my preparation. After Wimbledon, I felt some tiredness and I took a rest but now I am training well on hard courts.

Also Read — Former World No. 6 explains why Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic should have earned more than Serena Williams and Simona Halep in Wimbledon

“Depending on what happens in Montreal, I’ll take a decision on Cincinnati. Cincinnati is still an option,” he added.

He then went on to confirm that he is looking forward to US Open and declared that he will be well-prepared for the event. “I have one thing very clear though and it is that I want to arrive well prepared and ready for the US Open, the last major of the season,” concluded Nadal as he will aim at lifting his fourth US Open title in August this year.