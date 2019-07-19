US Open 2019 set to award highest prize money in Grand Slam history

The 139th edition of the US Open will grant its highest amount of prize money to the participants this year. The total amount of prize money is confirmed at $57 million, highest ever in Grand Slam history.

The fourth and final Grand Slam of the year will award the winner and runners up of the Single’s events with $3,850,000 and $1,900,000 respectively. On the other hand, the winner in the Double’s team will receive. $740,000 as prize money and $370,000 will be awarded to the second-placed team.

Patrick Galbraith, USTA Chairman of the Board and President is proud of the fact that US Open will be awarding the highest prize money in Grand Slam history. He was quoted saying, “The US Open prides itself on offering the best tennis players in the world the richest total prize money in our sport.”

The tournament is scheduled to begin on August 26 and will go until 8th September. Here’s how the prize money will be divided.

Singles:

Winner: $3,850,000

Runner-Up: $1,900,000

Semifinalist: $960,000

Quarterfinalist: $500,000

Round of 16: $280,000

Round of 32: $163,000

Round of 64: $100,000

Round of 128: $58,000

Doubles (each team):