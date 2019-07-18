Stats prove that when Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon, he almost always wins US Open as well

Novak Djokovic showed why he is considered among tennis’s greatest players when he came back from two match points down against Roger Federer to win the 2019 Wimbledon title. The Serbian star is on the up after going through a tough phase and is statistically on track to win the US Open title as well!

Novak Djokovic displayed unbelievable grit when he beat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon 2019 final. The two men were inseparable in four sets with their fifth one heading up to 12-12. And so, the tiebreaker finally ensued, with Djokovic taking it 7-3.

The Serb will now look to continue his great form by winning the US Open later this year and chances are that he indeed is able to do so.

As per the statistics, via Tennis World USA, Djokovic has a 75 per cent chance of winning the US Open when he has won the Wimbledon earlier during the yeat. The Serbian star has won the London-based Grand Slam in 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2018 before this year. Meanwhile, he has been able to pair up his Wimbledon titles with US Open in 2011, 2015, and 2018.

Eerily, Djokovic has never won the US Open in the years he has failed to win Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, the world number one must wait till August if he hopes to continue his unusual streak, for that is when the competition is scheduled to be played.