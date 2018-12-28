A question about her US Open controversy was dismissed by Serena Williams on Thursday.

Serena Williams insisted she does not “avoid anything” but explained that she has grown tired of questions surrounding her defeat in the US Open final, during which she became involved in a confrontation with the umpire.

Williams was initially angered at being issued a code violation by umpire Carlos Ramos in the match against Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows, after a gesture from Patrick Mouratoglou in the player’s box was deemed to be coaching, contravening grand slam rules that do not apply on the WTA Tour.

The American was then handed a point penalty for smashing her racket as she trailed in the second set and, after calling Ramos a “liar” and a “thief”, she was docked a game.

An outraged Williams claimed she was being treated differently to male players while boos rang down from the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium, before continuing the match in tears.

Osaka kept her composure to complete a 6-2 6-4 triumph, but the start of the trophy presentation was met with further jeers, resulting in Japan’s first major champion crying and apologising to spectators.

Journalists at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, where Williams lost an exhibition match to sister Venus on Thursday, were reportedly ordered to refrain from asking questions about the US Open at the 23-time grand slam champion’s news conferences, although reports also suggest that the request did not come from the American herself.

Asked if she wanted to avoid the subject, Williams responded: “I don’t avoid anything. I just don’t have time to talk about that.

“I talked about it, everyone talked about it for months and months and months and it’s best to move on to bigger and better things.”