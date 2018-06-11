Halep to take big ‘boring’ break before Wimbledon

Simona Halep is planning to take a break after finally winning her first grand slam title at Roland Garros on Saturday.

The Romanian prevailed in a first grand slam final at the fourth attempt at the weekend, defeating US Open champion Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 for a long awaited victory, stating afterwards that she just wanted to “enjoy this moment.”

Asked about her preparations for Wimbledon in three weeks time, Halep replied: “Oh, don’t ask me that because I’m going to have a big holiday now.”

Quizzed on where she would go, the 26-year old said: “I just want to be quiet wherever I go, not seeing people, not facing more pressure, because every time now I go home I will have so many people waiting for me.

“It’s not tough to manage these moments and of course they are beautiful, but my holiday looks as though it will be boring, – just chilling, sleeping and eating.”

Following her break, she said she was not sure how the grass court season would go as in previous seasons she had been determined to make up for her final defeats in Paris.

“[Those years were] a little bit different because after losing a final you get motivated to do more. Now I don’t know how it’s going to be.”

Previous disappointments only made her more determined to succeed.

“To play in three Grand Slam finals over 12 months means a lot for me. The fact that I didn’t give up after the one here last year means that I’m strong inside.

“I do this just because I love this sport. I love to be competitive on court and I’ve learned in those 12 months that if you don’t give up you are able to do anything.”

Despite the joy of finally claiming one of tennis’ biggest prizes, she admitted that she wasn’t sure exactly how the win would change her.

“Maybe this will change my vision of the pressure and everything. I don’t know how it’s going to be, but for the moment I will be off for a few days and I’ll try just to get ready, to recover and go to play on grass.”