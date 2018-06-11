Thiem reflects on superb tournament

Dominic Thiem may have gone down to Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the Roland Garros final, but the Austrian was still elated with his performance.

The 24-year-old reached his first grand slam final following a number of superb results in Paris, including an impressive straight set win over second seed Alexander Zverev. While the final proved a bridge too far for Thiem, he was under no illusions about his achievement.

“Of course it was a special thing for me to play the first slam final,” Thiem told atpwordtour.com.

“But on the other hand, I was pretty calm and I knew that I go into it like it would be any other match. I think this was the right approach because if I let too much happen, my emotions, everything, because it’s the first Grand Slam final, it wouldn’t suit my game very well, and that’s why I went into it like every other match.”

The result comes off the back of reaching consecutive semi-finals on the Parisian clay, fast becoming his favoured surface. It was clear early on in the encounter that Thiem was not going to die wondering, attempting to out-rally Nadal from behind the baseline.

“It was a decent match from my side…he was playing very well, I think, and there is a reason why he won 11 times here,” he continued.

“It’s definitely one of the best things somebody ever achieved in sport. For sure I’m confident that this was not my last Grand Slam final, and that’s my biggest goal, to get into the next one and then to do it better than today.”