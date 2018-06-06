Keys, Stephens reach semi-finals in Paris

Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys both reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Tuesday to set up a repeat of their 2017 US Open final.

The 13th-seeded Keys, who is yet to drop a set, defeated world No.98 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 7-6(5) 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to reach her first semi-final on the Paris clay.

In the first set, the match proceeded on serve until the seventh game where Putintseva broke serve to lead 4-3 and went on to lead 5-3.

Keys then upped her game by winning the next three games but Putintseva hung in and saved two set points for the set to be decided with a tiebreaker, which Keys won 7-5.

The attaching game of the tall Putintseva was neutralised in the second set by Keys with depth and placement of her groundstrokes to get the decisive break in the seventh game to lead 4-3.

Things stayed on serve thereafter with the American winning the set and match 6-4 in one hour and 26 minutes.

In the second women’s singles quarter-final, 10th-seeded Stephens hammered 14th seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 6-1 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Two breaks of serve by The American in the fourth and eighth games were enough for her to claim the opening set 6-3.

Stephens then dominated the next set with three more breaks to wrap up the set and match 6-1.

