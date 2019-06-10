Roland Garros 2019: Social Media erupts as Rafael Nadal makes history by winning his 12th title on clay

Rafael Nadal became the first person to win 12 Roland Garros Singles titles after defeating Dominic Thiem. He successfully defended his trophy after a dominant performance in the tournament final.
Nadal faced a little resistance from Thiem in the first two sets of the match. Thiem even levelled the game 1-1 by winning the second set. However, Nadal went on to defeat the Austrian 6-1, 6-1 in the next two sets to break his own record of being an 11-time Champion.
Nadal was always the favourite to win the tournament. However, Thiem’s performance in the last two matches made it seem like he will be a tough competition for Nadal in Roland Garros final rematch.
Highlights – Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal
During the second set, it almost looked like he could make a comeback in the match. But Nadal unleashed the beast within and registered his historic win at Philippe-Chatrier.
Here’s how social media reacted to Rafael Nadal – ‘King of Clay’
