From Cricket to Clay: Ashleigh Barty’s road to Roland Garros 2019

23-year-old Ashleigh Barty won her maiden Roland Garros Singles title on June 8, 2019. But her journey to the Grand Slam title on clay started five years ago when she took a hiatus from Tennis and turned to Cricket.

“It’s unbelievable… I played the perfect match today. I am so proud of myself and my whole team… it has been a crazy two weeks.”

Ashleigh Barty was deservedly proud of her performance in Roland Garros 2019 final. She defeated Markéta Vondroušová 6-1, 6-3 to lift the title. This was also the first time when the latter dropped a set in the ongoing tournament.

No one in the world could have predicted that either of these players would reach the final, let alone face each other. They were expected to engage in a tough battle but Barty breezed past her opponent in a fairly one-sided affair.

‘The stars aligned for me’ – Barty after winning Roland Garros

What’s more surprising is that her game was different from each of her peers. She did not comply with the norms of Tennis on clay. She was scripting her own!

While the tournament schedule was hampered by the weather, players resorted to power and resistance rather than precision. Dominic Thiem’s dominance over World no. 1 Novak Djokovic is the best example to look at.

Barty, however, depended more on traditional shots and well-calculated returns to keep the momentum in her favour. Her returns resembled more to the ones on a grass court with a little more intensity. Needless to say, his good form on clay will hold her in good stead at Wimbledon.

Also Read — Roland Garros 2019: Social Media reacts to Ashleigh Barty winning her maiden Grand Slam Singles title

But none of this would have happened if she didn’t take a break from Tennis

From Tennis to Cricket

Back in 2014, Barty had several accolades registered to her name.

She teamed up with Casey Dellacqua and reached three Grand Slam finals in the previous year. The then 18-year-old was travelling a lot and felt that it was a little ‘too much’ for her.

Hence, after the 2014 US Open, Barty went on to announce that she will be taking a break from Tennis. In the one year that she was away, the Australian went on to explore opportunities in domestic cricket.

“I never closed any doors, saying, I’m never playing tennis again. For me, I needed time to step away, to live a normal life, because this tennis life certainly isn’t normal”

Next year, Ashleigh had a chance to meet the Australian Women’s Cricket Team which got her excited about the prospect of playing a team sport. She impressed coach Andy Richards during the trial when she didn’t miss a single ball in the nets.

“Her skill from the first time she picked up a bat was outstanding from a coach’s perspective… She never missed a ball in her first session… That’s what attracted me as a coach to her as a player, her ability to pick up things really quickly,” said Richards.

Barty started playing for Western Suburbs District Cricket Club in the Brisbane’s Women’s Premier Cricket Twenty20 league later that year. In December, she made her debut for Heat and played in the inaugural edition of Women’s Big Bash League in Australia. Although her team was placed sixth in that season, Barty registered 39 runs off 27 balls — second highest score in her that season.

Despite a potentially successful career in Cricket, Barty decided to come back to tennis. She was happy with her time playing cricket but she knew that wasn’t for her.

“It truly was an amazing period of my life. Probably more so I met an amazing group of people who couldn’t care less whether I could hit a tennis ball or not. They accepted me, and they got to know Ash Barty. I still have those relationships to this very day”, said Barty as she recalled her days from Cricket. She further went on to add, “I got an amazing amount of messages over the last couple of days from those cricket girls who were some of my best friends. They are truly an incredible group of girls that I know I’ll have a friendship with for the rest of my life.”

Return to Tennis

In 2016, Barty returned to Tennis but mostly played doubles with her former partner. She only turned to Singles in July after which a series of good matches took her from beyond Number 250 to Top 20 in the Singles Rankings.

Following that, there was no looking back for the young Australian.

She went on to win her first WTA Singles title at Malaysia Open and was ranked at No. 17 two years ago. In 2018, she became the US Open Doubles Champion by beating the defending champion Tímea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic alongside partner CoCo Vandeweghe.

“Overall, it’s just – I miss the competition. I miss the one-on-one battle, the ebbs and the flows, the emotions you get from winning and losing matches. They are so unique and you can only get them when you’re playing and when you become vulnerable and try and do things that no one thinks of.”

In 2019, Barty made an impressive start when she eliminated Maria Sharapova in Round 4 of Australian Open. She became the first Australian to reach the Quarter-final of the tournament (in the last decade) before facing a major upset at the hands of Petra Kvitova.

“I think it was just a natural progression for me coming back to tennis. I was still involved in tennis every single day, working with Jim, my coach. I was still hitting balls, just not for myself.”

Five months later, she entered Roland Garros with an aim to make it as far as she can. Little did we know that she had her eyes on the title all this while. While the likes of Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep were being eliminated one-by-one, Barty was finding her way to the top. She adopted her favourite grass-court play and used it to beat each of her opponents.

She faced her first major challenge in Amanda Anisimova who had eliminated defending champion Simona Halep in the last round. In their quarter-final clash, Barty took the lead in the opening set but failed to capitalise on it. Instead, Anisimova closed the set 6(4)-7(7) in her favour.

But Ashleigh Barty still had a lot left in her…

She fired back from being one set down and went on to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final.

In the last battle, Barty showed the world what she is made of. Composed in her demeanour, she ensured that she didn’t make the same mistake again.

After taking the lead in the first set, she ensured that she leaves no room for Vondroušová. The latter could only win one game in the opener. She did try to fight back in the second set but failed to stop the storm that Barty had unwhirled.

Also Read: Roland Garros 2019 Final: Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal Live Stream, updates, when and where to watch

As soon as she won the match, Barty turned to her team and mouthed a swear word — the one that your autocorrect changes to ‘Duck’. That particular moment summarised each of her struggles since her return, lessons she had picked and determination she possessed.

Barty credits her win to her time away from Tennis and we agree.

“I don’t even know if I’d be sitting here talking to you if I didn’t step away.”

We are glad that she returned to Tennis because after having seen her play in Roland Garros 2019 final, one can’t deny that she is en route to creating her own legacy in the sport.

*The quotes have been taken from Ashleigh Barty’s press-conference after winning Roland Garros 2019 singles title