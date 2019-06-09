Roland Garros 2019 Final: Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal Live Stream, updates, when and where to watch

On the final day of Roland Garros 2019, 11-time Champions Rafael Nadal will compete against Dominic Thiem for the title. The duo will lock horns at Philippe-Chatrier for the Grand Slam Singles title once again.

Rafael Nadal is also the defending champion who will look to lift the Roland Garros trophy for the 12th time. He defeated Swiss Legend Roger Federer in three straight sets to qualify for the final.

The ‘King of Clay’, Nadal has not lost in Roland Garros final and he feels ‘incredible’ about reaching this stage once again. Talking about the possibility of winning the Grand Slam for the 12th time, Nadal said, “Yes, it’s incredible to be here again, to be honest.”

“It is very special and difficult to explain, but here we are. And the day that we start thinking about if it’s incredible or not probably will be the day to do another thing”, he added.

His opponent, Dominic Thiem, defeated Novak Djokovic in a nail-biting quarter-final match to set up a Roland Garros final rematch against Nadal. The 22-year-old Austrian believes that anyone who plays on clay competes to reach final against World No. 2.

Thiem’s last few games have been incredible which includes him eliminating World. No. 1 from the tournament. However, there is still a slight concern over his schedule as he has been playing for three consecutive days now — courtsey match suspensions due to the weather.

It will be interesting to see how Thiem counters his next challenge. After all, it’s a match between ‘King of Clay’ and arguably, the ‘Prince of Clay’. Here are all the details you need to know ahead of the epic final.

When to watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and is expected to start at 9:00 PM SGT.

Where to Watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.