LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 Final — Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal result, score, match updates and more

After two weeks of gruelling encounters, Rafael Nadal is set to defend his championship against Dominic Thiem in Roland Garros 2019 final. The two men will meet in the tournament final for the second consecutive year.

Rafael Nadal is one match away from completing his quest for the 12th Roland Garros title. The 11-time champion holds the record for winning the most number of Singles title on clay. In fact, he has never lost Roland Garros final to date.

Nadal himself seems impressed with his performance after achieving this historical feat. “It is very special and difficult to explain, but here we are. And the day that we start thinking about if it’s incredible or not probably will be the day to do another thing”, said the Spaniard.

He will be up against Dominic Thiem who defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final to set up this epic rematch. The 22-year-old Austrian’s dominance in the last three games proves that he is resilient in his battle against the weather at Paris.

His last match was delayed quite a few times due to strong winds or rain. These factors certainly troubled Djokovic. But Thiem only grew stronger each time.

It will be interesting to see if he can continue in that momentum. Thiem has a disadvantage against the ‘King of Clay’ as he has been playing for three consecutive days. He could be tired ahead of the final but will that stop him today?

The duo has competed in 12 matches before. Nadal won 8 of them whereas Thiem had could only beat World No. 2 four times.

When to watch Roland Garros 2019 Final?

Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and is expected to start at 9:00 PM SGT.

Where to Watch Roland Garros 2019 Final?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

