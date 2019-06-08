After a brilliant run in Roland Garros 2019, Ashleigh Barty and Markéta Vondroušová will meet for their final battle in the tournament. Both the players will look to bring their best in their respective quests for maiden title win on clay.

Ashleigh Barty made an incredible comeback in her quarterfinal match against Amanda Anisimova. She came from one set down and went on to win the match 6(4)-7(7), 6-3, 6-3.

Barty admitted that she was under pressure in the last game but is now excited about the final. “My toughest match mentally, physically, the occasion, the conditions – it was pretty brutal out there. I played some really good tennis and some pretty awful It was too much too quickly.”

That was brutal – Roland Garros finalist Ashleigh Barty

“It’s all incredible, I can’t believe it, and I can’t wait to be in the final”, she added.

Her opponent, Markéta Vondroušová, has been ridiculously good on clay this season. She is yet to drop a set in the tournament. The 19-year-old is also looking forward to the final where she may pick her first ever Grand Slam title.

When to watch Roland Garros 2019 Final?

Ashleigh Barty and Markéta Vondroušová will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and is expected to start at 9:00 PM SGT.

Where to Watch Roland Garros 2019 Final?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.