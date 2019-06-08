Roland Garros 2019: Experts irked by Grand Slam bosses ‘favouring’ Novak Djokovic

Matchday 13 of Roland Garros 2019 witnessed yet another game being suspended due to weather. However, this time the decision of the tournament heads is being widely criticised by both experts and fans who are unhappy with the ‘special’ treatment given to Novak Djokovic.

In the second Men’s Singles semi-final, Novak Djokovic was up against Dominic Thiem. The latter was in complete control of the game and closed the opening set in his favour. Following that, Djokovic won the second set and equalised Thiem’s lead at Philippe-Chatrier. The duo then went on to indulge in a closely contested Set 3.

Thiem was leading 3-1 when the officials called off the game for the second time due to the weather. After a short duration of the shower, it was expected that the play will be resumed.

Unfortunately, it was announced that the match is suspended until the next day due to bad weather. It’s interesting to note that it never rained after that.

Now, Roland Garros organisers will refund 15,000 tickets for a match that could have easily been allowed to continue. Some people then pointed out that Novak Djokovic was not comfortable playing in the wind — which had led to the suspension of the game previously.

It is important to note that Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal semi-match was concluded in similar weather conditions right before Djokovic’s match. Thus, Tennis Pundits and fans took to social media to express their doubts over Roland Garros bosses favouring World No. 1.

Former World No. 1 and present-day Tennis commentator Jim Courier did not mince his words while addressing the issue on ITV4. Expressing his unhappiness with the decision to suspend the match, Courier said, “This is going to sting and it’s going to stink. These conditions are very difficult for Novak, these are very advantageous for Dominic Thiem [who hits the ball with heavy topspin, usually an advantage in the wind]”.

“Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer [who contested the first semi-final] came ready to accept the conditions and so did Dominic Thiem. But Novak came ready to not like them. The happiest person right now would be Novak on his way back home”, he further added.

Several other Tennis experts made statements along the same lines. It was also reported that Djokovic was seen leaving the arena even before the announcement was official.

It is difficult to say how this will impact the match result tomorrow. Irrespective of the result, one can’t deny that Dominic Thiem posed a great threat to the Siberian in today’s semi-final match. If Djokovic somehow manages to turn the match in his favour after an unnecessary break, it will surely raise many eyebrows.