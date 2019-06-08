Roland Garros |

Roland Garros 2019: Twitter erupts as Dominic Thiem stuns World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in a dramatic semi-final

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic a major upset at the hands of Dominic Thiem in Roland Garros 2019 semi-final. The duo was engaged in a nail-biting encounter before World No. 4 picked a well-fought win.

Here’s how it happened:

In the opening set of the match, Novak Djokovic was quick in taking a 1-0 lead over Dominic Thiem. However, the latter was fierce in his response as he went on to pick a convenient lead later in the opening set and closed it at 2-6 in his favour.

Following that, the duo engaged in a closely contested second set. When the score read 3-2 in Djokovic’s favour the match was suspended due to bad weather which compelled the players to back out from the game.

After the match resumed, Djokovic went on to win the set 6-3. Both the players equal sets to their name. Thiem once again took a comfortable lead at 3-1 against Djokovic. However, the match was called off due to weather.

Next day, Thiem continued to dominate on the court and went on to take a 2-set lead after beating Djokovic 7-5 in the third set. Djokovic fired back in the next set after a relatively poor service game from Thiem cost him his lead. Both players now had two sets wins to their name and we headed to the decider.

Thiem bagged the first match point in the fifth set and quickly used it to take a 1-0 lead. But Djokovic wasn’t ready to give up just yet. He tied the set at 5-5 before Thiem once again decided to fight back because there wasn’t going to be a tiebreak.

The crowd at Philippe-Chatrier rose to its feet when Thiem won the next two games to book a spot in Roland Garros 2019 final. He eliminated World No. 1 in a thrilling encounter and will now face Rafael Nadal in the final.

Thiem also went on to express how he felt about the final. “If someone reaches the final here it is always against Rafa. It was an amazing experience last year and he is favourite but I’ll put everything into making it an amazing experience out here again”, said the finalist.

 

 

 

