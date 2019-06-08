Roland Garros 2019: Twitter erupts as Dominic Thiem stuns World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in a dramatic semi-final

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic a major upset at the hands of Dominic Thiem in Roland Garros 2019 semi-final. The duo was engaged in a nail-biting encounter before World No. 4 picked a well-fought win.

Thiem promises against Djokovic that he will try everything

Here’s how it happened:

In the opening set of the match, Novak Djokovic was quick in taking a 1-0 lead over Dominic Thiem. However, the latter was fierce in his response as he went on to pick a convenient lead later in the opening set and closed it at 2-6 in his favour.

Following that, the duo engaged in a closely contested second set. When the score read 3-2 in Djokovic’s favour the match was suspended due to bad weather which compelled the players to back out from the game.

After the match resumed, Djokovic went on to win the set 6-3. Both the players equal sets to their name. Thiem once again took a comfortable lead at 3-1 against Djokovic. However, the match was called off due to weather.

Next day, Thiem continued to dominate on the court and went on to take a 2-set lead after beating Djokovic 7-5 in the third set. Djokovic fired back in the next set after a relatively poor service game from Thiem cost him his lead. Both players now had two sets wins to their name and we headed to the decider.

Thiem bagged the first match point in the fifth set and quickly used it to take a 1-0 lead. But Djokovic wasn’t ready to give up just yet. He tied the set at 5-5 before Thiem once again decided to fight back because there wasn’t going to be a tiebreak.

The crowd at Philippe-Chatrier rose to its feet when Thiem won the next two games to book a spot in Roland Garros 2019 final. He eliminated World No. 1 in a thrilling encounter and will now face Rafael Nadal in the final.

Thiem also went on to express how he felt about the final. “If someone reaches the final here it is always against Rafa. It was an amazing experience last year and he is favourite but I’ll put everything into making it an amazing experience out here again”, said the finalist.

Although hurt Djokovic didn’t go through to the final , Thiem played beautifully and deserves the win..

Will be cheering Thiem on tomorrow in the #RG19 FINAL rematch against Nadal👊💪 — Pounds Nana (@afriyieJO) June 8, 2019

WTH Thiem! Now you better beat Nadal. #RolandGarros — nP (@TrueCohle) June 8, 2019

Thiem hits like a beast. Rafa should be wary. — Vrikodara (@ballava_) June 8, 2019

Best match up for this final really. Thiem much more dangerous to Rafa than Nole whether people realize it or not — V (@HoldTheLFC) June 8, 2019

Big win for #DominicThiem taking out #Djokovic in 5 sets… He once again stands between #Nadal and a #FrenchOpen triumph… Hope he shows up strong and doesn’t get run over like last year… The #Djoker will live to fight another day! — Alekh Sangal (@alekhsangal) June 8, 2019

THEIM !! The man really pushed Djokovic like no one else has in a long while. Beast 👏🏾 — Eng. Fiz 👷🏾‍♂️ (@YoungZinjy) June 8, 2019

Told you sir Thiem will win this… beat the Novak Djokovic in semifinal, now next step is King of Clay.#FrenchOpen #RolandGarros — Manish Chavda (@IManishh10) June 8, 2019

Well deserved win for @ThiemDomi over my favourite player Novak Djokovic! Incredible performance!

Wish Dominic find resources to recover quickly and show his skills against the king of clay tomorrow — klein_d (@klein_d) June 8, 2019