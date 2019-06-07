Roland Garros |

Roland Garros 2019: Social media reacts as Rafael Nadal dominates Roger Federer in semi-final

Rafael Nadal took on arch-rival Roger Federer in the semi-final of the 2019 Roland Garros. Federer had been on a remarkable run throughout the tournament but couldn’t get the better of his opponent, as Nadal blitz past him to a three-set win. Here’s how social media reacted to the Spaniard’s dominant performance. 

All it took was a little over two hours for Rafael Nadal to beat Roger Federer in the semi-final of Roland Garros. The Spaniard was at his brilliant best, beating his opponent in straight sets.

Nadal took the first set 6-3, before completing a turnaround in the second to beat Federer 6-4. A far more lethal performance in the third set saw the Spaniard thrash the Swiss 6-2, as he moved into the final. He will face either Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem in the headline clash on June 9.

Fans particularly enjoyed Nadal beat his arch-rival in such a dominant manner and plenty of them took to social media to express their delight. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

The second semi-final of Roland Garros 2019 will see Novak Djokovic take on Dominic Thiem, with the winner facing the ‘King of Clay’ himself later this week. If Nadal wins that match, he will have twelve Roland Garros titles to his name, more than any other player in the history of the sport.

Comments