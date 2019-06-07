Roland Garros 2019: Social media reacts as Rafael Nadal dominates Roger Federer in semi-final

Rafael Nadal took on arch-rival Roger Federer in the semi-final of the 2019 Roland Garros. Federer had been on a remarkable run throughout the tournament but couldn’t get the better of his opponent, as Nadal blitz past him to a three-set win. Here’s how social media reacted to the Spaniard’s dominant performance.

All it took was a little over two hours for Rafael Nadal to beat Roger Federer in the semi-final of Roland Garros. The Spaniard was at his brilliant best, beating his opponent in straight sets.

Nadal took the first set 6-3, before completing a turnaround in the second to beat Federer 6-4. A far more lethal performance in the third set saw the Spaniard thrash the Swiss 6-2, as he moved into the final. He will face either Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem in the headline clash on June 9.

Fans particularly enjoyed Nadal beat his arch-rival in such a dominant manner and plenty of them took to social media to express their delight. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

22 not out!@RafaelNadal secures a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over rival Federer, and his 22nd match win in a row at Roland-Garros… 🎾 https://t.co/nKZ3xJ2F6o#RG19 pic.twitter.com/zIMYOPkEWN — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2019

Roger Federer is widely regarded as the greatest tennis player of all-time. Rafael Nadal has now beaten him 24 times. 💪 pic.twitter.com/HY6qcnv7TW — bet365 (@bet365) June 7, 2019

Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal right now #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/s3CbOzENcj — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 7, 2019

Nadal's updated record when winning the first set in a best-of-5 match on clay: 100-0. Nothing else to add. 💯#RG19 — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) June 7, 2019

Federer launches the ball into the stands after losing to Nadal. Look at the guy at the front row though 😭😂 #FrenchOpen #RolandGarros

pic.twitter.com/UpDEcw8Otk — Ali (@RoyMustang786) June 7, 2019

*When Federer won his QF match* Me: damn. I have really missed seeing roger play on clay. Maybe Roland Garros isn’t that bad. *Federer loses to Nadal in the semis* Me discussing RG: pic.twitter.com/dgPkkozDaX — Stodosova's Biceps (@SamsBiceps) June 7, 2019

The best moment in the match when the greatest player of tennis accepts the supremacy of the King of Clay.#Fedal #RG19 Federer Nadal pic.twitter.com/s0r209CK5M — ARGHA GHOSH (@iamargha) June 7, 2019

The second semi-final of Roland Garros 2019 will see Novak Djokovic take on Dominic Thiem, with the winner facing the ‘King of Clay’ himself later this week. If Nadal wins that match, he will have twelve Roland Garros titles to his name, more than any other player in the history of the sport.