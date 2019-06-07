[WATCH]: Novak Djokovic’s sportsmanship compels him to overrule umpire’s decision

Despite being eliminated in the quarter-final of 2017 and 2018 Roland Garros, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic took a risk in his quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev this year. The Serbian overruled the umpire’s decision to grant Zverev another first serve in the opening set.

Novak Djokovic was leading by 4-3 in a closely contested opener. Compared to Zverev, Djokovic was under more pressure to move past the German and earn a spot in the semi-final. However, at a crucial point in the game, he chose sportsmanship over an easy point when Zverev slightly messed up an important serve.

The Umpire called out Zverev on his serve and even took a closer look at the mark by the ball. The 22-year-old German was sure that his serve was legal but the Umpire stuck to his decision.

Following that, Djokovic decided to intervene. He looked at the mark for a good amount of time before stating that the ball landed slightly on the serve line. Following that, Hawkeye revealed that ball had indeed left a 2mm mark on the white line, compelling Djokovic to side with Zverev. He facilitated a second chance for Zverev who served once again.

This incredible gesture from Djokovic led the spectators to applaud the beautiful spirit of the game. Djokovic was struggling with his returns at the time but he chose to do the right thing. he then closed the set in his favour after snatching back his lead from Zverev.

Djokovic went on to win his match against Zverev as the scoreboard read 7-5, 6-2. 6-2, in his favour. The entire incident was received positively by Tennis fans across the world who hailed Djokovic as a true champion.

You can watch the full video of the incident below: