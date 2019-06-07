Roland Garros 2019 Semi-final: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Live Stream, updates, when and where to watch

Today, the much-awaited ‘Fedal’ semi-final will be the highlight of Roland Garros 2019. 11-time Champions Rafael Nadal is set to take on Swiss legend Roger Federer in the second last match of the tournament.

The last time Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal met in Roland Garros was in 2011 final. Nadal, the ‘King of Clay, defeated Federer in order to successfully defend his title. The Spaniard leads 13-2 in head-to-head against Federer on clay.

This year, Federer returned to Roland Garros after four years. In his quest for the second French Open title, World No. 3 was hoping to cross paths with Nadal. In fact, he was ‘happy’ after beating Stan Wawrinka in the last round. He went on to say, “I’m very happy to play Rafa because if you want to do or achieve something on clay, inevitably, at some stage you will go through [him].

“I knew that when I signed up for the clay [and] hoped it was going to happen. If I would have had a different mindset to avoid him, then I should not have played the clay”, Federer added.

However, Nadal feels differently about the same. He believes that Federer only came back because he is a player that can rule every court. Denying all claims of Federer’s wish to face Nadal on clay, World No. 2 said, “No, that’s not true. He didn’t say that… No, no! If he’s back, it’s because he’s a player that is complete on all surfaces. And on clay, he has good chances of winning. One thing is that he feels physically ready. He’s coming back because he wants to do so.”

The kind of statements shared by both the players ahead of their semi-final clas is the evidence of the mutual respect that these two Tennis legends have for each other. Although Nadal is the favourite to pick a win in their upcoming encounter, one cannot rule out the chances of Federer walking out with a victory. It will be interesting to see how this next chapter of their epic rivalry will unfold.

When to watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and is expected to start at 6:50 PM SGT.

Where to Watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.