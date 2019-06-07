Roland Garros 2019 Semi-final: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem Live Stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 13 of Roland Garros 2019, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem in the semi-final.

Novak Djokovic has dominated Tennis for a while now. In fact, his top rank is secure against the results of the ongoing Grand Slam event. The Serbian, however, is in his quest for holding all the Grand Slam titles at once — for the second time in his career.

In his way to the ‘Novak-Slam’, Djokovic has been successful in breezing past his opponents in all the previous rounds of Roland Garros 2019. In fact, he is yet to drop a set in the game and is the only player amongst the top four to have picked every victory in three straight sets. Despite a resilient effort in the opening set, Djokovic was successful in winning the match in three straight sets.

He will now face fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem in the Semi-final. Thiem’s game has been fierce in the last two rounds. He was dominant throughout the match and will look to bring the same momentum to the court today.

Also Read: [WATCH]: Novak Djokovic’s sportsmanship compels him to overrule umpire’s decision

Will Thiem be successful in stopping Djokovic in the latter’s historical quest? Or will the latter find his way to the finals once again?

When to watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and is expected to start at 8:50 PM SGT.

Where to Watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.