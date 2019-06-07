LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 Semi-final— Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal result, score, match updates and more

On Matchday 13 of Roland Garros 2019, Rafael Nadal is set to take on Roger Federer in the semi-final. The duo will meet at Philippe-Chatrier for their battle.

Roger Federer defeated Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-final to bag his spot against Nadal. The duo squared off on clay back in 2011 final. Federer also admitted that he is extremely happy to face Rafael Nadal in the semi-final and that was his goal all along.

Commenting on his semi-final fixture, Federer said, “I’m very happy to play Rafa because if you want to do or achieve something on clay, inevitably, at some stage you will go through [him]. I knew that when I signed up for the clay [and] hoped it was going to happen. If I would have had a different mindset to avoid him, then I should not have played the clay.

Nadal, on the other hand, believes that Federer is back on clay only because of his potential and not specifically for him. The defending champion went on to say, “If he’s back, it’s because he’s a player that is complete on all surfaces. And on clay, he has good chances of winning. One thing is that he feels physically ready. He’s coming back because he wants to do so.”

Federer and Nadal are set to add another chapter of an intense match in their infamous rivalry saga. Nadal is still the favourite to win this match but Federer could pose a tough challenge on Spaniard.

When to watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and is expected to start at 6:50 PM SGT.

Where to Watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

