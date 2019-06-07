LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 Semi-final— Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova result, score, match updates and more

On Matchday 13 of Roland Garros 2019, Ashleigh Barty will go up against Amanda Anisimova to compete for a spot in the final.

World No. 8 Ashleigh Barty has had a fairly dominant run in the tournament so far. She only dropped one set back in Round of 16, against Sofia Kenin. She then met Madison Keys and picked an easy win in two sets. Barty felt that her quarter-final encounter against Keys was her best match on clay this season.

“That’s probably close to my best match over the last month on clay – for all of one little blemish trying to serve out the match the first time. It was a really clean match. I felt like I was in control. I was able to put the balls in difficult positions for Maddie,” said the 23-year-old Australian.

Barty will go up against 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova who eliminated defending champion Simona Halep in the last round. Two years ago, she reached the Girl’s final at the same court and said “I definitely want to become No1 in the world and win every grand slam One of each would be like super awesome. I hope to do that one day.”

Anisimova’s impressive game in Roland Garros 2019 align with her ambitions. She has been dominant in the tournament so far and has not dropped a single set.

Could that change in today’s semi-final or will she continue to stun the world with yet another easy win?

When to watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 4:00 PM SGT.

Where to Watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.