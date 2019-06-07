LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 Semi-final— Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem result, score, match updates and more

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is set to take on Dominic Thiem in Roland Garros 2019 semi-final. The duo will square off at Philippe-Chatrier for a spot in the final.

Novak Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals after a closely contested opening set. The latter then seemed to have lost his momentum whereas Djokovic appeared more settled in the match. World No. 1 then sealed a spot in the semi-final with a win in three straight sets.

The Serbian is in his quest for holding all the Grand Slam titles at once — for the second time in his career. He is expected to meet Rafael Nadal in the final provided he finds his way past his next challenger.

Dominic Thie stunned the world with his dominant games in the last two rounds. He acknowledges the challenge that lies ahead of him. Speaking after his quarter-final win, Thiem said, “It’s incredibly difficult to win a Grand Slam, especially for us players who haven’t won one yet. Because if everything goes quite normal, we have to beat two players with 15 or more Grand Slams.”

“But I will step on the court tomorrow, try everything, of course, [and] give everything. I hope it’s going to be positive in the end, but the challenge is huge. Novak is in very good shape again, probably playing the best tennis of his life. I’m in the semi-finals with maybe the three best players of all time, so everybody can see how tough the way it is for me”, he added.

Can Djokovic reach Roland Garros 2019 final en route his historic quest or will Thiem stun World No. 1 with an unanswerable challenge?

When to watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and is expected to start at 8:50 PM SGT.

Where to Watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

