Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals: Live Steam, updates, when and where to watch

After twelve days of gruelling matches on clay, Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals are set to commence today. Here are all the match details that you need to know about the second-last stage of the ongoing tournament.

Defending Champion Rafael Nadal breezed past Kei Nishikori in the quarter-final. The 11-time Roland Garros champion is keen on getting his hands on the title for the third consecutive time. The Spaniard has only dropped one set in the tournament so far. However, that may change in his upcoming encounter.

Nadal is up against Roger Federer, whose quest for second Roland Garros title is set to face its biggest challenge in the tournament so far. Federer returned to the clay after four years but he has been in commendable form in the last two weeks. Despite that, he may face elimination at the hands of ‘King of Clay’.

‘Djokovic favourite, Federer will struggle’ – Tennis legend Laver at Roland Garros

Following their match, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Dominic Thiem. Djokovic faced a tough challenge in the opening set of his match against Alexander Zverev, in the last round. However, the Serbian kept his cool and went on to beat the latter in three straight sets. He will face Dominic Thiem en route to hold all the four Grand Slam titles at once, for the second time in his career.

Thiem defeated Karen Khachanov in the last round to bag a spot amongst the big three of Tennis. He will look to go past Djokovic but it will not be an easy feat to achieve for the Austrian. This is also the first time since 2012 when the four players will be competing in Roland Garros semi-final.

World No. 8 Ashleigh Barty defeated Madison Keys in the last round. She has only dropped one set in the tournament so far and will look to bring the same momentum in her semi-final match against Amanda Anisimova. 17-year-old Anisimova defeated World No. 3 Simona Halep in her previous round and shocked the world. It will be interesting to see how she competes against Barty.

Their match will be followed by Johanna Konta vs Markéta Vondroušová. Although Vondroušová has not yet dropped any set in the tournament, she will face tough competition in Konta. The latter dropped one set in Round 2 but made a fierce comeback. Her incredible run after that landed her in Roland Garros 2019 semi-finals.

When to watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 4:00 PM SGT.

Johanna Konta vs Markéta Vondroušová will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 4:00 PM SGT.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and is expected to start at 6:50 PM SGT.

Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and is expected to start at 8:50 PM SGT.

Where to Watch Roland Garros 2019 Semi-finals?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.