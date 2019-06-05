Roland Garros 2019 Quarter Final: Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep in action -- Live Stream, fixtures, match details and where to watch

On Matchday 11 of Roland Garros 2019, Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will be battle it out in their respective quarter-final fixtures. Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev following Halep’s match against Amanda Anisimova at Philippe-Chatrier.

Novak Djokovic breezed past his previous opponents but he will face major competition in his next opponent. Zverev showed incredible resilience in his game when he came from one set to down and went on to win the match in the next three sets.

The duo has met four times before and they both have two wins each to their name. Could that change today?

Dominic Thiem will also square off against Karen Khachanov. Both men have had a good run in the tournament so far and they will once again look to bring their best to the court today.

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep will take on Amanda Anisimova. After Naomi Osaka and Serena William’s elimination from Roland Garros 2019, Halep is now a favourite for the Women’s Singles title on clay. World No. 3 will look to fight her way past Anisimova in her quest to defend her title.

Ashleigh Barty will go up against Madison Keys and the two will compete to advance in the next round. It will be interesting to see who will triumph in their battle to inch closer to their maiden Grand Slam title.

When to watch?

Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 11:30 PM SGT.

Madison Keys vs Ashleigh Barty will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 11:30 PM SGT.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and will start at 12:30 PM SGT.

Dominic Thiem vs Karen Khachano will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 12:30 PM SGT.

Where to Watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.