LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 Quarter Final— Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev result, score, match updates and more

In 2019 Roland Garros quarter-final, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face fifth seed Alexander Zverev. The duo will meet at Philippe Chatrier to battle it out for a spot in the semifinal.

Novak Djokovic is set to encounter a strong opponent in his quest for his second Roland Garros title. So far, the tournament has been an easy ride for the Serbian who is yet to drop a set. He defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the last round.

Djokovic was confident after his victory in the previous match that led him to become the first player to enter 10 consecutive Roland Garros quarter-final.

His opponent, Alexander Zverev had tougher matches but he fought his way to the quarter-final.

Although Djokovic is one of the favourites to win the tournament, he may not find an easy way past the 22-year-old German. Zverev won the duo’s first and only encounter on clay back in 2017. Additionally, he was fierce in the last round when he came from one set down and went on to beat Fabio Fognini.

Zverev and Djokovic have competed in four matches and have won two each. The former has the potential to upset Djokovic in their upcoming encounter.

If Djokovic wins the tournament this year, he will become the second player twice in the career. This incredible feat was first achieved by Rod Laver.

With so much at stake, will Djokovic be successful in moving past yet another challenge? Or can Zverev eliminate World No. 1 with a resilient effort?

