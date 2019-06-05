Roland Garros 2019: Former world no.1 jokingly suggests he retired to preserve record against Novak Djokovic

Earlier today, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick took to Twitter to comment on his retirement. He said that he wanted to preserve his winning record against Novak Djokovic.

ATP Media’s official Twitter account posted an interesting fact about Novak Djokovic. So far, at least 80 players have faced the Serbian at least four times. However, none of them has the head-to-head stat quite like Andy Roddick.

Out of all the opponents that Djokovic has faced to date, Roddick is the only one who has a winning record of 5-4 in his favour. The latter took to Twitter to joke about the same. His tweet stated that he only retired from the sport so that he could preserve this win stat. He also went on to say that his record win over Djokovic would have been under risk if he continued to play.

I retired in order to preserve this stat 🙂 Couldn’t risk it hahaha https://t.co/Vh95gY1df8 — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 3, 2019

Andy Roddick turned professional in 2000 and became World No. 1 in 2003 after winning the U.S. Open. That was also his only Grand Slam triumph in his career. He went on to lift 32 career titles before retiring from Men’s Singles Tennis in 2012. He was also inducted in the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

This isn’t the only Djokovic record that will be today’s highlight. The World No. 1 became the first man to reach the tenth consecutive quarter-final in Roland Garros. In his quest for his fourth consecutive Grand Slam title, Djokovic will go up against fifth seed Alexander Zverev in the next round.