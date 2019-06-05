Roland Garros 2019: Quarter final matches delayed due to rain

Matchday 11 of Roland Garros 2019 has been cancelled due to rain. As a result, all the quarter-final matches scheduled for today have been postponed until tomorrow.

The weather in Paris played a cruel joke on Tennis fans all across the world after continuous rain cancelled today’s matches. The four quarter-final matches that were to take place today will now be completed tomorrow.

Day 12 of Roland Garros 2019 is set to witness jam-packed schedule. Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will take on Alexander Zverev and Amanda Anisimova respectively. Also, Dominic Thiem will compete against Karen Khachano while Madison Keys will take on Ashleigh Barty. The venue for tomorrow’s matches has not been announced yet but the play will commence at 6:00 PM HKT.

The semi-final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is also scheduled for tomorrow. Thus, it will be the first time when Federer, Nadal and Djokovic will be in action on the same day.

The delay due to rain may have irked the players today, but it may be helpful for the players in the second half of the draw. It is possible that the delay in fixtures will help some of the players with their preparations ahead of a crucial challenge.

It was disheartening to be helpless against the forces of nature. Hopefully, such situations can be avoided next year with the introduction of a retractable roof. In the meantime, Roland Garros organisers have announced that they will provide a complete refund for the tickets.