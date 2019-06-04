LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 Quarter Final— Kei Nishikori vs Rafael Nadal result, score, match updates and more

On Matchday 10 of Roland Garros 2019, Rafael Nadal is set to take on Kei Nishikori. The duo will meet at Philippe-Chatrier in their quarter-final encounter.

Rafal Nadal and Kei Nishikori share an interesting history. The two have met twelve times before and Nadal has won ten of them. They have always contested in a close match which is expected to unfold again in the quarter-final.

World No. 2 Nadal has only dropped one set in Roland Garros 2019 so far. He also picked his 90th consecutive Roland Garros victory in the last round after defeating Juan Ignacio Londero in the last round.

Nadal, who will walk into this match as the defending champion, is expected to face a tough competition against Nishikori. The latter has fought his way to the quarterfinals in two gruelling back-to-back encounters.

Nishikori understands the challenge that lies ahead of him. He is making his third appearance in the quarter-final of Roland Garros. On the other hand, Nadal will make his 13th quarter-final appearance in the tournament’s history. Acknowledging his next opponent and long-time rival, Nishikori said, “It’s going to be a tough match, he’s the greatest ever clay court player”.

Nishikori has displayed the incredible game in his last few encounters and can challenge Nadal’s relatively comfortable run in the tournament so far.

Will Rafael Nadal be successful in moving past Nishikori? Or will the latter stun the ‘King of Clay’?

Follow us for the Live Updates as the action unfolds in Kei Nishikori vs Rafael Nadal.