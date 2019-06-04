Roland Garros 2019 Quarter Final: Kei Nishikori vs Rafael Nadal Live Stream, updates, when and where to watch

The ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal is set to take on Kei Nishikori in Roland Garros 2019 quarterfinal. The two will battle it out at Philippe-Chatrier in order to bag a spot in the semi-final.

Rafael Nadal had had incredible matches in Roland Garros 2019. So far, he has only dropped one set against David Goffin — in the round of 32. This is also the thirteenth appearance of the Spaniard in Roland Garros quarter-final.

Nadal went on to pick his 90th consecutive Roland Garros victory, after defeating Juan Ignacio Londero in the last round. World. No 2 will now face a very resilient Kei Nishikori in the former’s quest for his third consecutive French Open title.

Nishikori, who took his last two matches to the fifth set, personified the ‘Never Give Up’ attitude in this year’s edition of the tournament. He defeated Laslo Đere and Benoît Paire following a brilliant performance on the clay.

He is now set to challenge the tournament favourite in the quarter-final of Roland Garros 2019. The duo has competed against each other 12 times in the last eleven years. Nadal has won ten of those encounters whereas Kei could manage to beat the former only twice.

Could that change today? While Nadal has been dominant on clay so far, Nishikori’s potential to upset the defending champion cannot be ruled out.

When to watch?

Kei Nishikori vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and will start at 9:15 PM SGT.

Where to Watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.