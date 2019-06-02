[WATCH]: Dominic Thiem gets furious after Serena Williams makes him leave his own interview

Yesterday at Roland Garros 2019, the world witnessed one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. 20-year-old Sofia Kenin took everyone by surprise when she eliminated Serena Williams in the Round of 32.

Kenin was dominant in her game right from the beginning. Serena struggled with her returns in the match that led Kenin into picking up a convenient win with the score reading 6-2, 6-5 in her favour.

After her match, Serena was headed to her press conference. The interview room, however, had Dominic Thiem answering the questions from the journalist following his win over Pablo Cuevas.

It so happened that Serena refused to wait for her turn in the press conference. That, in turn, forced the organisers to ask Dominic Thiem to leave his interview. World No. 4 was not very happy with the decision of the organisers and openly expressed his unhappiness.

Thiem was quoted saying, “I’m not a junior player anymore.I don’t really get it, seriously. I mean, what the hell? No, but it’s a joke, really…I have to leave the room because she’s coming? I leave also then. I’m not standing around. I can also do what I want.”

Serena Williams has not yet made any comments on the above situation and she may not address it. But how will the Roland Garros organisers respond to this controversial state of affairs?

You can watch the video below: