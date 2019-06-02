This Sunday marks the beginning of the second week of the ongoing Roland Garros 2019. After gruelling encounters in the first three rounds, players will now compete in the Round of 16 starting today.

The first match of the day is between Roger Federer and Leonardo Mayer. Federer returned to Roland Garros after four years. He is aiming towards his second Grand Slam title on clay, a decade after his first title in the tournament.

He breezed past his previous opponents and defeated all three of them in straight sets. However, Mayer is expected to put up a tougher challenge for the Swiss Legend. Meyer’s last win was over Nicolas Mahut which he won in five sets. The former fought until the very last in order to win the match. He will look to bring the same intensity against Federer in Round of 16.

‘It happens’ says Nadal as he drops set while Federer cruises

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be facing Stan Wawrinka today. The 20-year-old Greek player had a tough match against Filip Krajinović who stopped the former from winning in three straight sets. After an incredible back and forth, Tsitsipas came out stronger. He will now take on Stan Wawrinka who defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the previous round.

‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal will also be in action today. In the previous round, Nadal faced his ‘toughest challenge’ in David Goffin. He dropped his first set of Roland Garros 2019 in that match. However, he went on to pick a convincing win over the Belgian.

Nadal will now face Juan Ignacio Lóndero who defeated Corentin Moutet after coming back from one set down in the previous round.

When to watch?

Roger Federer vs Leonardo Mayer will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 7:20 PM SGT.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Stan Wawrinka will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 7:45 PM SGT.

Juan Ignacio Lóndero vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and will start at 9:20 PM SGT.

Where to Watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.