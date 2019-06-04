LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 Quarter Final — Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer result, score, match updates and more

Roland Garros 2019 quarterfinal will witness Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka lock horns at Suzanne-Lenglen. The duo is expected to compete in a tough encounter in order to bag a spot in the semi-final.

This year, Roger Federer made his return to Roland Garros after four years. In the quest for his second Roland Garros title, Federer will have an opportunity to avenge his 2015 loss against the same opponent.

Wawrinka and Federer met in Roland Garros 2015 quarterfinal. The former was successful in defeating the Swiss Legend and winning the tournament later on.

Federer has not dropped a single set in Roland Garros so far. He is expected to reach the semi-final and meet World No. 2 Rafael Nadal. However, it will not be an easy affair.

Wawrinka bounced back from injury and defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last round in a nail-biting encounter. He could repeat history once again. Federer and Wawrinka have faced each other 25 times.

The win-loss ration favour Federer 22-3 against Wawrinka but the latter remembers the encounter which saw him triumph over the Swiss legend. He said, “I didn’t beat him many times in my career, but I did once here, so I still do remember that time and was a special day for me.”

Follow us for the Live Updates as the action unfolds in Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer.