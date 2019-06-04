Roland Garros 2019 Quarter Final: Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer Live Stream, updates, when and where to watch

On day 10 of Roland Garros 2019, Stan Wawrinka will face Roger Federer. The duo will meet in the quarter-final for the second time in the history of the tournament.

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka also met in 2015 Roland Garros quarter-final. In that match, Wawrinka eliminated Federer and went on to win his second Grand Slam title.

Federer will now look to avenge his loss after four years. As one of the tournament favourites, Federer is expected to reach the semi-finals. The Swiss legend returned to the clay after four years and breezed past all his opponents in the previous rounds.

Federer has not yet dropped a set in Roland Garros 2019. However, he will face a tough challenge in Stan Wawrinka who had a commendable run in the tournament so far.

Wawrinka faced Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 and went on to defeat World No. 6 in a gruelling encounter. The two battled it out for five sets in one of the most thrilling encounters of Roland Garros 2019.

Can Wawrinka capitalise on his form against Federer? Or will the latter pick another win in three straight sets?

When to watch?

Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 8:00 PM SGT.

Where to Watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.