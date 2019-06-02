Serena Williams and Dominic Thiem Controversy: What really happened in Roland Garros 2019?

Roland Garros 2019 was recently surrounded by fresh controversy involving Serena Williams and Dominic Thiem. As per the reports, Williams caused Thiem to leave his own post-match press conference.

Earlier today, a video from Thiem’s press-conference went viral and took the Internet by storm. The 25-year-old Austrian was furious after being ‘kicked out’ of his presser.

Reports suggested that it was because Serena Williams, who had just lost, refused to wait her turn. As a result, Roland Garros organisers decided to end Thiem’s press-conference ahead of schedule and allocated the interview room to former World. No. 1.

Also Read: [WATCH]: Dominic Thiem gets furious after Serena Williams makes him leave his own interview

Thiem did not respond kindly to this decision and reacted angrily saying, “I am not a junior player anymore”.

The series of events also led to immense backlash on social media directed at Serena. Since the incident happened right after she was eliminated by 20-year-old Sofia Kenin, the Tennis fraternity was quick to assume that it was another one of Serena’s tantrums after losing.

However, new reports have emerged stating that it was a mistake on the part of the Roland Garros 2019 organisers. Apparently, Serena had asked for Interview Room No. 2 which was available as per the monitor. But the organisers wanted her in the same room in which Thiem’s press conference was being held.

Hence, they went on to cut short Dominic Thiem’s press conference without discussing it with either player. In fact, a source also said that Serena was overheard saying ‘It is rude,’ when she came to know that Thiem had been asked to vacate the room.

So far, Serena Williams has refrained from commenting on the incident. However, Dominic Thiem didn’t hold back from expressing his thoughts.

“I don’t really get it, seriously. I mean, what the hell? No, but it’s a joke, really…I have to leave the room because she’s coming? I leave also then. I’m not standing around. I can also do what I want,” said the Austrian.

The conflicting reports, however, suggest that it was a fault on the part of the organisers.

How do you think they will respond to the controversy?