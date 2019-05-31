Roland Garros 2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinović Live Steam details

After a gruelling encounter in Round 2 of Roland Garros 2019, Stefanos Tsitsipas is all set to take on Filip Krajinović on Day 6. The Greek legend will meet Krajinovic at Philippe-Chatrier following Rafael Nadal’s match against David Goffin.

Stefanos Tsitsipas faced Hugo Dellien in the second round. The former went on to win the nail-biting encounter (4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5). Prior to that, he had an easier match against Maximilian Marterer. Tsitsipas won that match in three straight sets.

In Round 3, Tsitsipas is determined to fight for a spot in the next round. He has been vocal about his intentions of winning the tournament this year. When asked about his expectations from the ongoing tournament, Tsitsipas said, “To be holding that beautiful trophy that Roland Garros has to offer”.

His next opponent, Filip Krajinović, is currently ranked at No. 60 in ATP Men’s Singles ranking. The 27-year-old Serbian beat both his previous opponents in five sets.

Krajinović’s approach to the game is quite resilient in nature. He can stay active for a very long time and continues to rely on his double-handed backhand shot. Tsitsipas, too, likes a more physically-challenging approach to the game. He prefers getting close to the net and make returns.

Although Tsitsipas is the favourite going into this match, he can face a major upset at the hands of Krajinović.

When to watch?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinović will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and will start at 10:35 PM SGT.

Where to Watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.