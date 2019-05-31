LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 — Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinović result, score, match updates and more

In Roland Garros 2019, Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to take on Filip Krajinović in Round 3. The duo will meet at Philippe-Chatrier on Matchday 6 of the ongoing tournament.

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas faced Maximillian Marterer in the first round. He defeated Marterer in three straight sets and went on to meet Hugo Dellien in Round 2.

The second brought out the best in Tsitsipas who finally won the close encounter with the score reading 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 in his favour. After that gruelling match, the 20-year-old is expected to face a similar challenge in the next round.

Filip Krajinović showed impeccable resilience in Roun1 and Round 2. He went on to win both the matches in five sets. Kranjiovic pushed both his opponents to their limits. He will approach his match against Tsitsipas in the same manner.

Tsitsipas himself likes movement in his game. He prefers stepping closer to the nets in order to return the incoming shots. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how both these players counter the attacks during the game.

Highlights – Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maximilian Marterer

Krajinovic will depend more on his single-handed backhand shots. They are one of his biggest strengths. Owing to his playing style, Krajinovic is often compared to Andre Agassi, a retired American Tennis player.

Tsitsipas has been open about his intentions of winning Roland Garros 2019. If he goes on to win the title, it will be his first Grand Slam title. He managed to knock out Roger Federer in Australian Open. But, he was eliminated by Rafael Nadal in the semi-final. The latter also eliminated Tsitsipas in Italian Open earlier this month.

Now, Tsitsipas will look to fight his way to the finals. But will Kranjinovic let it be so easy?

Follow us for the Live Updates as the action unfolds in Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinović.