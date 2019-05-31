Roland Garros 2019: Casper Ruud vs Roger Federer Live Steam, updates, when and where to watch

Roland Garros 2019 Round 3 will witness Roger Federer go up against Casper Ruud. The duo will meet at Suzanne-Lenglen for their match.

Roger Federer and Casper Ruud share an interesting history. The latter is the son of Federer’s former rival, Christian Rudd. Back in 1995, Federer made his French Open debut but was knocked out in the first round. Christian Ruud advanced to the third round of the tournament in the same here. The duo also practised together once for an exhibition match.

Roger Federer recalls Roland Garros triumph and talks changes at the Grand Slam

Federer stated that he knows more about Casper’s father despite the fact that they never played an official match. He also said that Casper’s game has improved over the years and he thinks it will be a tough competition against him.

Casper has been trained by his father, Christian. The latter remembers Federer as someone who isn’t lazy but definitely doesn’t like to ‘move too much’. If the 2-year-old can use it to his advantage, he may pose a challenge to Federer’s comfortable run in the tournament so far.

Both these players beat their Round 1 and Round 2 opponents in three straight sets. They will now lock horns for a spot in the next round.

Roger Federer is one of the tournament favourites who is expected to qualify for the semi-final. He himself is determined to win the tournament, after a four-year gap. Will Federer be successful in his intentions or can he face a major upset at the hand of Casper Ruud?

When to watch?

Casper Ruud vs Roger Federer will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 10:30 PM SGT.

Where to Watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

* matches might be delayed owing to the previous fixtures