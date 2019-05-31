Roland Garros 2019: Day 6 Live Stream, fixtures, match details and where to watch

Roland Garros 2019 Round 3 is set to kickstart on Day 6 of the tournament. Amidst several fixtures, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas headline the day.

World No. 3 Roger Federer will go up against Casper Ruud at Suzanne-Lenglen. The latter is the son of Christian Ruud, who shares a history with Roger Federer. Christian advanced to round 3 of Roland Garros back in 1995, That is also the same year in which Federer made his French Open debut.

The Swiss Legend breezed past his opponents in Round 1 and 2 after picking easy wins in three straight sets. Hence, Casper Ruud will look to challenge that run. Will he be successful in posing a serious threat to Federer’s quest for the title?

Highlights – Yannick Maden vs Rafael Nadal

At Philippe-Chatrier, defending Champion Rafael Nadal will face David Goffin. The former is the tournament favourite and is expected to reach the finals. The ‘King of Clay’ has been in an incredible form this year.

Nadal defeated his previous opponents in three straights sets and was dominant throughout the game. The same can be said for David Goffin who also eased past his opponents in Round 1 and 2. The duo is expected to meet in a tough clash and it will be interesting to see how this game unfolds.

After a tough encounter in Round 2, Stefanos Tsitsipas is now set to take on Filip Krajinović. The latter has shown immense spirit in the tournament so far. His last two matches reach their respective results only after a tough fight that lasted five sets.

Krajinović is expected to pose a threat to World No. in their upcoming encounter.

When to watch?

Casper Ruud vs Roger Federer will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 7:20 PM SGT.

David Goffin vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and will start at 8:20 PM SGT.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinović will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and will start at 10:35 PM SGT.

Where to Watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.