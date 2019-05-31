LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 — David Goffin vs Rafael Nadal result, score, match updates and more

Today in Roland Garros 2019, Rafael Nadal will take on his ‘big challenge’ of the tournament so far — David Goffin. The duo will meet at Philippe-Chatrier.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal had fairly easy encounters in the previous round. The defending champion breezed past Yannick Hanfmann and Yannick Maden in Round 1 and Round 2 respectively. He won both the matches in three straight sets.

However, his upcoming encounter against David Goffin may not be as easy. Nadal himself believes that this is going to be his toughest challenge in the tournament so far.

The’King of Clay’ was vocal in his expectations from the upcoming match. Addressing the challenges that will accompany Goffin, Nadal said, “He is a very complex player. He has all the shots. He’s a player who has an amazing career, and we practised a lot of times. We know each other well. He’s an opponent that you need to play very well to have success against him. He is quick. He has very good angles. Gonna be, being honest, a big challenge to be in the third round. Here we are. I gonna try my best to be ready for it.”

Recalling the previous encounter between the duo, the Spaniard further added, “Being honest, I don’t remember very well the Barcelona and Monte-Carlo ones. The Madrid one, I remember the match because have been a good match, because we play night session.

I remember some couple of games in the second set that have been great shots in a row, so have been a very, yeah, very good match in general terms. Good level of tennis.”

David Goffin has also been dominant against his opponents in the previous round. He won both the matches in three straight sets and displayed a strong game on the clay.

Although Nadal is unstoppable on clay, can Goffin hinder the former’s quest for the third consecutive Roland Garros title?

