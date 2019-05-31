LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 — Casper Ruud vs Roger Federer result, score, match updates and more

On Day 6 of Roland Garros 2019, former champion Roger Federer will face Casper Ruud at Suzanne-Lenglen. The duo will battle it out to book a spot in Round 4.

In one of the most interesting matches of the tournament so far, Roger Federer will take on the son of his former rival.

Casper Ruud is the son of Christian Ruud who met Federer in Roland Garros 1995. At 17 years old, Federer had made his French Open debut that year whereas the Norwegian had qualified for the third round.

Roger Federer on return to Roland Garros after four-year absence

Christian reportedly forgot that he also practised with Federer during an exhibition match. But Federer remembers him and feels that he knows more about his opponent’s father despite not playing against him.

World No. 3 was quoted saying, “I know probably more about his dad than about him. Even though I never played his father,”

“I know that (Casper has) improved a lot in recent years, and I think he plays very well on the clay. Again, I haven’t seen him play a whole lot. But for any 20-year-old to be on the big stage, playing a top guy, on a centre court, that’s what you dream of”, he added.

Federer eased past Lorenzo Sonego and Oscar Otte in Round 1 and Round 2 respectively. He is making his first appearance on clay since 2015 and is determined to end the tournament with his hands on the Grand Slam title.

His opponent, Casper Ruud is currently ranked at No. 63 in ATP Men’s Singles Rankings. The 20-year-old defeated Ernests Gulbis and Matteo Berrettini to reach the Third Round.

Casper will look to bring his best to the court today as he goes up against one of the tournament’s favourites. He may be the first opponent who can stop Federer from winning the match in three straight sets for the first time in this tournament.

Can Casper Ruud attain this remarkable feat or will Roger Federer find an easy to move to the next round of Roland Garros 2019?

Follow us for the Live Updates as the action unfolds in Casper Ruud vs Roger Federer.