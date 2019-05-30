Roland Garros 2019: Naomi Osaka escapes Round 2 scare

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has managed to survive yet another Roland Garros 2019 scare. She came back from one set down to defeat Round 2 opponent, Victoria Azarenka.

Following a narrow escape in Round 1, Naomi Osaka scripted yet another comeback in the ongoing tournament. She was evidently struggling with her play in the opening set of today’s match.

Victoria Azarenka, on the other hand, was quick to take advantage of the situation. She went on to win the opening set by 6-4 and ended up putting a lot of pressure on her opponent.

In the second set, Osaka relied on carefully placed returns to survive against Azarenka. The former finally picked her first set win as the scoreboard read 7-5 in her favour.

However, Azarenka wasn’t ready to give up just yet.

Naomi Osaka drew the first blood and took a 5-1 lead in the third set. But Azarenka fired back with two consecutive game points and inched closer to the lead.

At this point, the spectators Suzanne-Lenglen reached the edge of their seats as Azarenka looked more confident in her game. But Osaka remained patient in her approach. In the end, the Japanese player bagged another game point and stole the match with an incredible comeback in this closely contested encounter.

Result:

Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka by 4-6, 7-5, 6-3