Today in Roland Garros 2019, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Henri Laaksonen in Round of 64. The former’s quest to hold all the four Grand Slam titles at once will be put to test at Suzanne-Lenglen.

Novak Djokovic defeated Hubert Hurkacz by 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 128. It was an easy win for the Serbian who displayed an incredible form on the clay. The match result accounted for his 22nd major win in a row.

Following his first game on clay this year, Djokovic said, “I like the fact that I had a very good, quality opponent in the first round because that gets me going with the right intensity from the start. I’m focused, I’m determined, and sharp from the blocks.”

Djokovic reveals injury scare and lesson it taught him

“Even though I never played him, never faced him in an official match, I still felt he can be a great threat if I allow him to play his tennis. So I actually thought I played well. All the elements in my game worked well, so I’m very pleased”, he added.

Novak Djokovic has also been vocal about his intentions of making history one more time. “I put myself in a situation where I can actually make history of tennis again and obviously I have very high ambitions for this tournament.”

Djokovic’s opponent in Round 2 of Roland Garros 2019 is Henri Laaksonen. The 27-year-old Finish-Swiss player is currently ranked at No. 104 in ATP Men’s Singles Rankings.

He will look to bring his best on the court today as he goes up against the best Tennis player (male) in the world right now. It will not be an easy task for Laaksonen but it will be unfair to rule the possibility of him upsetting Djokovic today.