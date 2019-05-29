On Matchday 4 of Roland Garros 2019, Roger Federer registered a well-fought win against Germany’s Oscar Otte. World No. 3 won the match in three straight sets despite an impressive performance by the German.

The opening set of Oscar Otte vs Roger Federer was quite fast-paced. Both the players picked a win in one game each to kickstart the match. Despite Federer picking up the lead quite a few times, he could not keep Otte too far behind.

From 1-1 to 4-4 game points each, Federer and Otte were battling it out for dominance in a closely contested opening set. However, Federer went on to win two consecutive game points and close the opening set in his favour.

Also Read: Roland Garros 2019: Japan’s Kei Nishikori survives Round 2 scare in a nail-biting encounter

The second set kickstarted with yet another 1-1 scoreline which was extended to 3-3 before Federer took the lead once again with three consecutive game points. He ended the second set by 6-4, a comparatively better win.

The duo then headed to third and the final set. Otte took the first point and quickly converted it into a game point. Federer then followed with an equaliser and tied the set at 1-1. But the scoreline once again favoured the German who took a 2-1 lead.

It was the third set that finally witnessed the best of Otte. He dominated the game throughout until the score read 4-4. However, it was at this moment when Federer picked a lead for the first time in this set. At 5-1, Federer was just one game point away from stealing the match.

The Swiss legend went on to win the next game point in an incredible fashion and booked a spot for himself in the third round of Roland Garros 2019.

Result

Roger Federer beats Oscar Otte by 6-4, 6-3, 6-4