Matchday 4 of Roland Garros 2019 was packed with incredible comebacks as Kei Nishikori became the second player after Stefanos Tsitsipas to win after coming back from a set down. He defeated France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to book a spot in the third round.

Home favourite Tsonga was quite dominant in the opening set. Following an intense back and forth in the first few games, Tsonga managed to take a 2-game lead. He then capitalised on the same and went on to win the set by 6-4.

By this time, Tsonga had already created a lot of pressure on his opponent. But the 29-year-old Japanese was not ready to give in just yet. The latter fired back with a more intense and tactful approach that saw him quickly establish dominance in the second set.

The scoreline was mirroring the opening set points. In the end, the second set ended with 6-4 in favour of Kei Nishikori. This equaliser helped Nishikori boost his confidence and brought him back into the game. He once again made a few changes in his tactics to surprise his opponent which played out in his favour.

In the third set, Tsonga picked a lead but Nishikori was quick in his counter. He played a strong defensive game to win the lead over the French international. The former quickly closed the set with a 6-4 win once again.

Both players headed to the fourth set with individual objectives. Nishikori wanted to win the match in this set himself. Tsonga, on the other hand, revived his momentum. The latter was determined to take the match to the fifth set.

The Frenchman quickly won a 3-0 lead in the fourth set. Nishikori then won three games in a row and successfully chased the lead. But the World No. 6 had more fight left in him. He went on to win five games in a row taking the Philippe-Chatrier spectators by awe. In the end, Kei Nishikori concluded the with a 6-4 win the final set.

Result:

Kei Nishikori beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4)