Roland Garros 2019 result: Rafael Nadal eases past Yannick Maden

In Roland Garros 2019 Round of 64, World No. 2 Rafael Nadal picked an easy win over Yannick Maden in three straight sets. The former is now one step ahead in his quest for his third consecutive tournament win.

Rafael Nadal won an easy 5-0 lead over Yannick Maden before the latter could get his name on the scoreboard. Nadal then picked a comfortable win in the first set after closing it at 6-1 in his favour.

Defending champion Nadal ‘happy’ to advance to the second round of Roland Garros

Maden made excellent efforts throughout the set but there was no beating Nadal. The former used good trick shots and variations in his techniques. However, all of that fell flat against the might of the ‘King of Clay’. Nadal fired back with extremely powerful forehand shots that left Maden confused and helpless in the game.

The second set saw Nadal play with more intensity. He was quick on picking a 2-0 lead while Maden struggled to put up a good fight. The duo was engaged in countless thrilling rallies but Nadal reaped the best of it. He once again took a 5-1 lead in the second set and converted that into yet another win, taking a 2-set lead in the game.

In the third set, Maden quickly picked a victory in the first game which was the first time he could do that in the match. However, Nadal was quick to equalise the game point. The duo stood at 2-2 in the third set before Nadal took the lead. He used more spins in order to win points which worked out in the favour of the Spaniard.

The 11-time Champion faced a tough challenge in the third set as Maden significantly stepped up his game. Despite the commendable effort put in by Maden, Rafael Nadal finally ended the match with the win and advanced to the third round.

Rafael Nadal beats Yannick Maden by 6-1, 6-2, 6-4